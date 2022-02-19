Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 543,074 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 543,074 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 203.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 853,326 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 571,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

