Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 6,203 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 101.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 85.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

