Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 90,465 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,465 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $266.93 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

