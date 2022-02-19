Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.57 billion and approximately $199.37 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $40,215.69 or 0.99892646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00021739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00353717 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,862 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

