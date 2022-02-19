Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective upped by CBRE Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.21.

WYNN stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

