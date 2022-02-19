X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.