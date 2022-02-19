Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

XHR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.88. 463,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

