Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
