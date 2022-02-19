Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

