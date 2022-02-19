Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

YRI stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,668 shares of company stock worth $633,441.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

