Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Richard Campbell Sells 6,422 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52.

Richard Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

YRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

