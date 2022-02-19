Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.68.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,668 shares of company stock valued at $633,441.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

