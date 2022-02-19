Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.