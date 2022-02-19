YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.