YETI’s (YETI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. YETI has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in YETI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.