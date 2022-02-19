YF Link Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $168,793.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $74.21 or 0.00185171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00038488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00106340 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

