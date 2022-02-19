Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
