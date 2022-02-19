Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

