Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $4.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.77. AON posted earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.80. 917,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

