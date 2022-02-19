Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $15,402,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AIP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.57.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
