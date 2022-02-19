Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

CTXR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,915. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

