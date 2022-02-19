Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 637,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $35,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

