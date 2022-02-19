Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post sales of $315.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $318.14 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

