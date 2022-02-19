Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post sales of $315.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $318.14 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.
FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.
NYSE FNV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
