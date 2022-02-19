Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ObsEva by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 735,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,904. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

