Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $146.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

