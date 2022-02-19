Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $281.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the lowest is $272.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $16,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

