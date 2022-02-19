Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after buying an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 973,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.