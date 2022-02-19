Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,578. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

