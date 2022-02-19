Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock worth $4,622,052. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. 1,506,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

