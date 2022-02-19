Zacks: Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

CEMI opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

