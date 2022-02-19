Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,092. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

