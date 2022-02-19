Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.
NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.
NPO stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $111.09. 304,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,326. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
