Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 218,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,242. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Foundation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

