Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

