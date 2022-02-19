Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 1,341,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

