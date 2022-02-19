Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surgalign’s earnings. Surgalign posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgalign will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Surgalign.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 3,926,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,486. The company has a market cap of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,047 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

