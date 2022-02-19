Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

BSMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $3,737,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after buying an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 15,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

