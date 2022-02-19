Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

