Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.00. DaVita reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
