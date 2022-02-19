Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $71.86. 8,911,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,914,869. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

