Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Announce $5.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce earnings per share of $5.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $16.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.06 to $29.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE OAS traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,795. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

