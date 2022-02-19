Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. Williams Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.