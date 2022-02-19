Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

