Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
