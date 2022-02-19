Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.57. 565,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.