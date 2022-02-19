Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cian.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIAN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,630. Cian has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

