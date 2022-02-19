Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $718.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.79 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $750.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 189,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
