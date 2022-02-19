Zacks: Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.24. 213,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

