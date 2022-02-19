Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.67 Million

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $185.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.79 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $755.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $793.37 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

