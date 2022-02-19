Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $3.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings per share of $3.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.79. Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $13.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

PLCE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 277,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,321. Children’s Place has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $929.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

