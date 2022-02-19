Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $3.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.82. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $576,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $91.51. 718,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,960. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

