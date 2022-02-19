Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $411.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

In related news, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 6,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $49,999.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,974 shares of company stock valued at $182,449. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

