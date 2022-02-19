Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s fourth-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, aviation and marine segments. Further, solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Also, growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the outdoor and fitness segment is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. Garmin has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.